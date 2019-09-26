As normal as an extra sink?

HGTV shocked many of its fans last week when its flagship series, House Hunters, featured three home buyers who described themselves as a “throuple.”

Titled “Three’s Not a Crowd in Colorado Springs,” the Feb. 12 episode followed married couple Brian and Lori and their third sexual partner, Geli (last names not given), as they looked for a house to purchase together in the popular Colorado town. The trio wanted a home with a master bathroom that would accommodate three sinks, as well as a large backyard for Brian and Lori’s 10-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter.

“Buying a house together as a ‘throuple’ will signify our next big step as a family of five, rather than all four of them plus me,” Geli said.

In the social media storm that followed, HGTV issued a statement defending its decision: “We feature all homebuyers and living choices.” The network, which is especially popular with women, was the third most-watched channel on basic cable in 2019, behind Fox News, MSNBC, and ESPN. Since its debut in 1999, House Hunters has become one of cable TV’s most popular shows, regularly ranking in the top 10, The Washington Post reported.

Robert P. George, a Princeton University law professor and co-author of What Is Marriage, said the positive depiction of a nonmonogamous relationship before such a big audience should surprise no one. “The normalization of polyamory rolls down the track just as I and others predicted it would,” he tweeted in response to the episode. “It was, as I said, less a ‘slippery slope’ than a simple unfolding of the logic of social liberalism.”

Other major entertainment outlets have addressed polyamory in recent months in sympathetic terms that echo those used by the LGBT movement.

In October, CBS produced an original documentary series on polyamory called Speaking Frankly: Non-monogamy. The news division promoted the show with the headline “Not just ‘one big orgy’: Fighting the stigma of consensual non-monogamy.” The psychologists, lawyers, and other experts featured spoke in favor of polyamorous relationships, painting any resistance to them as discrimination.

The medical field is showing similar support.

In 2019, the American Psychological Association created a task force to promote “awareness and inclusivity about consensual non-monogamy and diverse expressions of intimate relationships. These include but are not limited to: people who practice polyamory, open relationships, swinging, relationship anarchy and other types of ethical, non-monogamous relationships.”

The APA, too, frames the issue as one of human rights, borrowing language from the Pledge of Allegiance: “Finding love and/or sexual intimacy is a central part of most people’s life experience. However, the ability to engage in desired intimacy without social and medical stigmatization is not a liberty for all.”

Meanwhile, the Republican-controlled state Senate in Utah voted unanimously this week to decriminalize polygamy.

With polyamory seeing such tacit approval in pop-culture, politics, and medicine, legitimizing romantic relationships between groups of people could very well be the next milestone in the sexual revolution.