As normal as an extra sink?

Vacation days turn to sick days
The fallout from the coronavirus outbreak—slow business, delays, and cancellations—is spreading through the sports and entertainment world. Organizers of the Tokyo Marathon pared down the March 1 race to just a few hundred elite runners and wheelchair competitors. China has canceled almost all organized sporting events, creating uncertainty about how and when athletes will qualify for this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo.
On the movie scene, producers of the latest James Bond thriller, No Time to Die, called off the Beijing premiere planned for April and canceled a major press tour of China. The Chinese market earns billions of dollars for U.S. movie studios, but about 70,000 theaters across the country are closed because of the outbreak, The Times of London reported.
Even events outside of China are scaling back because of the risks of exposure to the virus during international travel. Organizers nixed the Mobile World Congress telecommunications conference scheduled for next week in Barcelona, Spain, and Facebook canceled its global marketing conference in San Francisco next month. The social media giant, along with Sony and at least eight other companies, also pulled out of the annual Game Developers Conference for video game makers in mid-March, which is also hosted by the City by the Bay.
Meanwhile, major tourist attractions around the world said they are suffering from a lack of Chinese travelers during the outbreak. The United Nations World Tourism Organization estimated Chinese tourists spent $277 billion in 2018, but the Chinese government banned overseas group tours on Jan. 27. And other travelers are canceling their plans, too. Alberto Corti, a tourism expert in Italy, told The New York Times: “People don’t want to be on trains or planes or go to conferences.” —Lynde Langdon