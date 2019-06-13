Art in isolation

When actress Gwyneth Paltrow last month suggested to her Instagram followers that they use the coronavirus-imposed social isolation to “write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint,” some responded with eye-rolling. For essential workers, those with sick family members, and parents working from home while homeschooling kids, the idea of having spare time to learn new skills seems like an unachievable luxury.

But Paltrow’s suggestion has historical precedent. Many of Western civilization’s most cherished works of art and literature were created during times of isolation or societal distress.

During the Black Death, when the bubonic plague killed a third of Europe’s population in the mid-14th century, Giovanni Boccaccio wrote The Decameron, a classic of early Italian literature. In the plague-inspired book, 10 friends practice social distancing by fleeing to the countryside from the city. To amuse themselves and to take their minds off the death surrounding them, they tell 10 stories each, most of them romantic or humorous.

Plagues periodically revisited Europe, and during one of those waves in 1606, William Shakespeare probably wrote two of his most famous plays: King Lear and Macbeth.

London’s theaters had closed over fears about spreading the disease, so the usually busy actor-producer–theater owner found himself with plenty of time to write.

In 1624, the Flemish painter Anthony van Dyck found himself under quarantine on the island of Sicily because of an outbreak of the plague. He used the time to paint a series of paintings depicting St. Rosalie interceding for those suffering from the disease. His approach came to define Rosalie’s iconography.

Isaac Newton had recently graduated from Cambridge University when it shut down briefly in 1665 because of Europe’s last major plague epidemic. While isolated at home, Newton refined his ideas about gravity and calculus, ideas that would transform science and mathematics in the modern period.

Social isolation and economic uncertainty also have been the setting of some of the world’s most recognizable pieces of art. Van Gogh painted his Starry Night in 1889, inspired by the view from his asylum window. Dorothea Lange created Migrant Mother in 1936 while capturing scenes of the Great Depression. This image became the face of economic hardship in the 20th century.

While some might feel imprisoned in their homes, the writings of actual prisoners have changed the world. The apostle Paul, the philosopher Boethius, the preacher John Bunyan, the communism critic Alexander Solzhenitsyn, and the civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. all wrote some of their most important works while confined by the government.