Arson suspected in deadly Paris fire

French authorities on Tuesday arrested a woman for suspected arson after a fire in a Paris apartment complex killed at least 10 people. The flames began on the second floor and then engulfed the eight-story building. First responders rescued residents who climbed onto the roof or out of their windows to escape the blaze. More than 30 people, including at least eight firefighters, sustained injuries, fire department spokesman Capt. Valerian Fuet said.

Authorities detained a 40-year-old building resident who had a history of mental health issues for suspected arson, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said. Police said she was drunk when they arrested her on a street near the apartment, located in the high-end 16th Arrondissement.

“I want to salute the huge mobilization of the Paris firefighters,” Castaner said. “More than 250 people arrived immediately, and, throughout the night, saved over 50 people in truly exceptional conditions.”