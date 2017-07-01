Army helicopter crashes off Hawaii

Five crew members are missing after a U.S. Army helicopter went down Tuesday night off the coast of Hawaii. Officials at Wheeler Army Airfield near Honolulu lost contact with the UH-60 Black Hawk around 10 p.m. while it was on a routine training mission, according to a U.S. Coast Guard news release. Responding teams reported spotting a debris field about 2 miles west of Kaena Point, Oahu, shortly before 11:30 p.m. An airplane, two helicopters, and several boats are searching the area for survivors.