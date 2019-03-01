Armenia, Azerbaijan engage in border scuffle

Soldiers have deployed heavy artillery and drones along the northern border region between Armenia and Azerbaijan since Sunday. Azerbaijan officials said 11 servicemen, including a general, and one civilian have died over the three days of conflict, while Armenia reported it lost four soldiers on Tuesday. The ongoing fighting is the worst since 2016, when scores died on both sides in four days.

What are they fighting over? The two South Caucasus nations have been embroiled in a decadeslong conflict since Armenian separatists seized the Nagorno-Karabakh region from Azerbaijan after a war between the two countries ended in 1994. Both nations have blamed each other for the latest fighting.

