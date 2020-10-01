Armenia, Azerbaijan break another truce

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States facilitated a cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday night. But deadly clashes continued over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh minutes after the agreement took effect on Monday, with both sides accusing the other of breaching the truce.

Is either side winning? Two other cease-fires, both brokered by Russia, have also collapsed shortly after starting, and no clear end is in sight. Officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said 974 troops and 37 civilians have died since the clashes broke out on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan has not reported any military deaths but said 65 civilians died and some 300 others sustained injuries. Nagorno-Karabakh is in the majority Muslim nation of Azerbaijan, but Armenian Christians have populated the area since 1994.

