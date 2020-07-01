Armed protesters heighten tension in Kentucky

About 500 armed African American militia members marched in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday to protest how the city has handled the killing of Breonna Taylor. In March, police shot Taylor while serving a no-knock search warrant at her home. The city fired the officers involved in the shooting but has not charged any of them with a crime. Members of a far-right militia also held a counterprotest in downtown Louisville on Saturday.

Did anyone get hurt? Three people were injured in an accidental shooting in a park where the black militia members gathered before their march. But the two opposing groups remained peaceful as they converged downtown. Both sides said they did not want violence.

