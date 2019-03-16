Arkansas adopts more safeguards for unborn babies

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, signed a law Friday protecting unborn babies from abortion starting at 18 weeks of pregnancy. The law includes exceptions for rape, incest, and medical emergencies. It will take effect 90 days after the Arkansas General Assembly formally adjourns this year’s session, which is expected to occur in May. The state already has a law on the books that safeguards babies from abortion at 20 weeks of gestation.

Utah’s legislature has sent a nearly identical 18-week law to its GOP governor, Gary Herbert, and legislation in Kentucky to protect babies with a detectable heartbeat awaits the signature of Gov. Matt Bevin, also a Republican.

Pro-abortion opponents of the Arkansas law have said they plan to challenge it in court.