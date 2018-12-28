Arizona lifts rules about AIDS and HIV lessons

Arizona recently repealed a state law requiring that AIDS and HIV instruction in schools adopt a traditional sexual ethic. The change poses a challenge to family groups working to protect children from harmful sexual education.

The 1991 law said that AIDS and HIV education could not portray homosexuality as a positive lifestyle or suggest that some methods of homosexual sex are safe. In March, two LGBT organizations sued the state Board of Education and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman to overturn the law. The plaintiffs claimed that even though the law in question was constrained to the specific topic of HIV and AIDS, it unfairly stigmatized LGBT students. Many Arizona lawmakers also contended that the language was outdated, reflecting a time when conversations about AIDS were riddled with fear and stereotypes.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, declined to defend the suit, and the state legislature took swift action to amend the language of the law in question. Gov. Doug Ducey, also a Republican, signed the legislation earlier this month. The remaining language states that school districts may develop their own courses of study for AIDS instruction, and that at a minimum they must be age appropriate, medically accurate, and promote abstinence.

The conservative Arizona Center for Public Policy supported the law’s repeal, but the center’s president, Cathi Herrod, told me that her organization is deeply concerned about what’s being taught in the classrooms.

“The law was going to be repealed one way or another,” she said. “The choice was to have it repealed by a court decision or legislative action.” In what Herrod described as one of the hardest strategic decisions she’s had to make in 30 years of public policy work, the center supported the legislative solution rather than a potentially messy and protracted court battle. “We should all be able to agree that AIDS instruction should be medically accurate and age appropriate,” she said, emphasizing that the law only applies to AIDS education.

Arizona remains one of only a handful of states that requires parental consent before a student receives sex education of any kind in the public schools. The vast majority of states operate instead on an “opt-out” basis, in which parents must take action if they do not want their child to participate in sex education. Arizona also leaves curriculum decisions up to individual school districts, provided they follow state guidelines. That means Arizona public school districts are still required to notify parents of their ability to withdraw their children from AIDS instruction specifically or any sex education instruction being offered.

“All of this shows how critical it is for parents to engage in what’s going on at their local schools,” Herrod said. “The sex education programs being offered in local schools would be offensive to many parents. Parents have to engage and be involved.”