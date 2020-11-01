Arizona certifies election results

Joe Biden won the Grand Canyon State by a mere 0.3 percentage points, or a little more than 10,000 votes. Arizona officials confirmed the results on Monday. Biden was the first Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton to carry the state and only the second since 1948. President Donald Trump’s lawyers unsuccessfully challenged Arizona’s results in court. State law requires a less than 0.1 percent margin of victory for a recount.

Are Trump’s lawyers succeeding elsewhere? Trump campaign attorneys have alleged systemic voter fraud in states like Georgia. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday he would investigate more than 250 individual claims of voter fraud but he and other officials have not found evidence of such irregularities on a scale big enough to overturn Biden’s lead. He added they would pursue the cases to prevent fraud in the state’s Senate runoff elections in January.

