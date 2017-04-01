Ariana Grande to give Manchester benefit concert

American singer Ariana Grande, 23, said today she plans to return to Manchester, England, to give a benefit concert for the victims of Monday’s deadly bombing. The pop star suspended her Dangerous Woman world tour after the attack outside her concert killed 22 people. She plans to restart the tour June 7 in Paris. In a statement she said she will return “to the brave city of Manchester,” and, “we will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won’t let hate win.” She has not yet announced a date for the Manchester concert.

