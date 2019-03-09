Argument, firing preceded Texas shooting

The shooter who went on a rampage in West Texas had a reputation as a violent, scary aggressor, according to neighbors and co-workers. Both he and his employers at Journey Oilfield Services called police Saturday after he showed up to work enraged and his supervisors fired him. Later, he opened fire with a rifle when an officer pulled him over for not using a turn signal.

How many people did he shoot? He sped through the cities of Midland and Odessa, firing at random, killing seven people and injuring more than 20 others. Police caught up with him outside a movie theater in Odessa and killed him in a shootout. The victims included a 15-year-old high school student and a father of two. A 17-month-old girl miraculously survived a gunshot wound to the face. Several police officers also were injured but survived.

