Argentina one step closer to legalizing abortion

Pro-life advocates are prayerfully awaiting a decision from Argentina’s Senate on whether to keep the country’s legal protections for the unborn.

After about 23 hours of debate, Argentina’s lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, voted 129-125 last week to legalize abortion through 14 weeks gestation. The bill would overturn current protections for unborn babies in every case except rape and danger to the mother’s life.

The measure still needs approval from the more conservative Senate. If it passes there, the bill has a clear path to becoming law: President Mauricio Macri indicated he will not veto it.

Human Life International urged pro-lifers to continue praying for a good outcome.

“There is much at stake, and we ask God’s blessing on Argentina, especially the unborn,” the group’s spokeswoman, Deborah Piroch, told me.

Shenan Boquet, president of Human Life International, called the bill a “violent assault upon the youngest and most vulnerable of Argentina’s society—the unborn child.”

Both supporters and opponents of the bill rallied regularly in the weeks leading up to the vote. In May, about 3.6 million people marched through cities across Argentina to protest the measure. Nearly a half million people signed a petition urging representatives to vote against it. Earlier this month, thousands of pro-abortion demonstrators flooded the streets of Buenos Aires to rally support for the bill.

When the lower house passed the legislation, news outlets reported crowds of crying, cheering, and partying abortion supporters. Heartbeat International president Jor-El Godsey said the celebration echoed the elation of abortion advocates in Ireland after a referendum repealed that country’s constitutional protections for unborn babies.

“In a sense it’s just dark, because these are the first times abortion has actually been voted in,” he said. “The celebration is kind of odd, because abortion seems to empower men to be less responsible, under the guise of women seemingly being more responsible for their ‘reproductive health.’”

But Godsey noted that the celebration was more political than practical. While abortion is illegal in most cases, it goes virtually unprosecuted. That on-the-ground reality has given rise to a growing movement of pro-life pregnancy centers ready to increase their outreach if the country fully legalizes abortion.

“There are about 30 pregnancy centers spread across Argentina helping women have an alternative to abortion,” Godsey said. “[With it] being illegal, you would think that would not be necessary, but it has been necessary. And there is already a group of people dedicated to helping women not feel forced into an abortion. Every woman should be loved and supported in her pregnancy, and these groups are already in place around the country.”