Are robots persons, too, now?

In the recent past, governments have granted personhood to rivers and other natural resources. Now, the legislative body of the European Union proposes granting personhood status to so-called smart robots that have the capacity to learn through experience, act autonomously through sensors, and adapt their behavior and actions to the environment. More than 150 experts in artificial intelligence, robotics, commerce, law, and ethics from 14 countries signed an open letter opposing such legislation.

The purpose of the proposal, Gizmodo reported, pertains to liability issues. As robots with artificial intelligence become more common, it remains unclear who should assume legal responsibility when a self-learning machine makes a mistake and causes damage to property or harm to a human. Is the robot’s manufacturer, its owner, or the robot itself to blame?

Under the EU proposal the robot alone would bear legal responsibility. Of course, no one thinks the courts should send a robot to jail, but they could require robots to carry liability insurance. Proponents of such a scheme note that robots whose work brings in money could pay for the insurance out of their earnings.

But some critics say such legislation would serve only to protect manufacturers from liability. Others fear it represents the first step on a slippery slope that could end with giving robots equal rights with humans.

“A legal status for a robot can’t derive from the Natural Person model, since the robot would then hold human rights such as the right to dignity, the right to its integrity, the right to remuneration, or the right to citizenship,” the authors of the letter wrote.

Michael LaBossiere, a professor at Florida A&M University, told Gizmodo that robots currently are too simplistic to warrant personhood, but he favors laying the legal groundwork for the future of “artificial persons.”

Professor Stephen Hawking, the renowned physicist who died a little over a month ago, feared more than the potential personhood of artificial intelligence. In December 2014 he warned that thinking machines posed a threat to our very existence. “The development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race,” he told the BBC.