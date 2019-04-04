A group of researchers in London recently set out to discover how termite communities build their homes—towering mud mounds that are self-ventilating, self-cooling, self-draining, and have previously mystified scientists.

For the study, published March 22 in Science Advances, the researchers used 3D X-ray to analyze termite nests as large as 23 feet tall in the African countries of Senegal and Guinea. “Termite nests are a unique example of architectural perfection by insects,” concluded lead researcher Kamaljit Singh from Imperial College London.

The average termite is half an inch long. So termites building a 23-foot-high structure would compare to humans building a mud hut twice the height of the Empire State Building using no mechanical or electronic equipment. And considering these nests keep the internal living environment cool, dry, and well-ventilated, it’s easy to understand why these God-designed creatures baffle scientists.

The researchers found that the insects ventilate their skyscrapers through networks of large and small pores in the walls that help to exchange carbon dioxide with outside air. During high winds, they allow carbon dioxide to blow out of the nest, but with slower wind velocities they release it through diffusion, allowing the nests to ventilate regardless of the weather outside.

The larger pores in the outer wall of the nest also help to regulate indoor temperature and keep the nest cool. The pores fill with air, which reduces heat entering through the walls much the same way double paned windows keep heat inside a house.

The researchers also discovered the ventilation system works even when it rains. The nests use capillary action that forces water to move from larger pores to smaller ones, ensuring that the larger holes stay open and continue to provide air flow while also allowing quick drainage of rainwater.

The scientists said they hope engineers can one day imitate the newly discovered termite architecture to design energy-efficient, self-maintaining buildings.

“This study shows that there is a lot more to learn from Mother Nature when it comes to solving even the most important 21st century problems,” said Bagus P. Muljadi, co-author of the study.

But James Johnson, chief academic officer for the Institute for Creation Research, noted that the scientists are missing the significance of what they discovered. “Creatures proactively engage with and change their environments, but they don’t ‘engineer’ anything,” he wrote. “That glory goes to creation’s Architect and Bioengineer, the Lord Jesus Christ, who designed, built, and maintains all of these small-yet-great, super interactive ecosystems.”