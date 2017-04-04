Arab nations punish Qatar over terror ties

QATAR: In a startling move for the Arab region, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt broke diplomatic ties with Qatar this weekend, and cut off air, sea, and land access over its support for terror groups “aiming to destabilize the region.”

BRITAIN: Campaigning ahead of June 8 elections has been suspended today, in the wake of the weekend terror attack in London. Latest polls show a still-tight race for the Tories and Prime Minister Theresa May after the country’s third terror attack in three months.

In a strong statement, May said the attacks are connected “by the single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division, and promotes sectarianism,” saying it is “a perversion of Islam and a perversion of the truth.”

An eyewitness described attackers stabbing victims repeatedly, while saying, “This is for Allah.”

May’s new counterterror strategy shows her far ahead of her European counterparts.

UNITED STATES: Fresh tweets from President Donald Trump may undermine the Justice Department’s legal battle, now before the Supreme Court, over a travel ban involving terror-prone countries.

The administration has not produced results of its review of vetting procedures due to take place during the travel ban, but the State Department has published new forms that will require some overseas visa applicants to provide their social media history.

PHILIPPINES: Islamic State has released a video showing the destruction of a church in Marawi, where 175 people have been killed.

ISRAEL: Michael Oren, historian, Knesset member, and former Israeli ambassador to the United States, spins what might have happened in the world had Israel not launched the Six Day War 50 years ago today.

The only way you can explain Israel’s swift victory is the determination of a young nation to survive—my conversation on WORLD Radio today.

Not surprisingly, competing versions of what happened proliferate—considering the Arab occupation of East Jerusalem before the war, and the Israeli occupation after. But Israelis—both Jews and Arab Israelis—overwhelmingly favor a united Jerusalem in any two-state solution today.

CHINA: Hong Kong joined Beijing in street protests, arrests, and detentions on the 28th anniversary of the bloody Tiananmen Square crackdown.

A 20th anniversary look back at what happened to the Tiananmen survivors.

VENEZUELA: Inside a radical socialist experiment turned starvation economy, how average Venezuelans—and churches—are surviving.

JORDAN: Businessman Daniel Lilley is a WORLD reader who wanted to do something to help Christians facing threats in the Middle East. After reading my report on the Marka Church in Jordan, he decided to hike the Appalachian Trail in honor of the refugees there and raise funds on their behalf. Follow his journey here.

