Apple worth $2 trillion

The company that gave the world iPhones and Macbooks gained $1 trillion in value in just two years. Apple became the first U.S. company worth $2 trillion on Wednesday.

How did that happen? The tech company’s shares gained nearly 60 percent this year despite the shutdown of factories in China that produce the iPhone. Many of its customers purchased products online while in quarantine, and Apple reported huge earnings for the second quarter. Its market value also rose after the company announced a 4-for-1 stock split that will make Apple shares more affordable.

Dig deeper: Read Kiley Crossland’s report in Relations about the effects smartphones have on teens.