Apple settles iPhone battery lawsuit

If you have had the same iPhone for three years or longer, Apple may owe you some cash. The company settled a class-action lawsuit for up to $510 million on Monday with customers who complained Apple intentionally released software that slowed down their phones. The tech giant said it wanted to keep the software from gobbling up battery power. Apple will pay $25 per device to affected customers.

Does Apple realize $25 will not buy a new iPhone? The users named in the lawsuit each could get up to $3,500, partly to reimburse them for new phones they bought. For others, the $25 will cover most of the cost of getting a new battery in their iPhone 6, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus or SE.

