Apple becomes first public company valued at $1 trillion

Apple became the world’s first publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion on Thursday. The company’s shares rose 2.7 percent to an all-time high of $207.05 around midday, up 22 percent so far this year. The milestone comes 42 years after Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak co-founded the stylish, cutting-edge tech company, and just two decades after a 1997 identity crisis, when the company stock price was less than $1. This week’s jump came after Apple reported strong results and higher prices for iPhones on Tuesday.