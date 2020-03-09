Appeals court tees up abortion funds showdown

In the state of Maryland, the Trump administration cannot enforce a rule that keeps taxpayer money from going to abortion, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday. The ruling only applies in one state, but it contradicts a decision by the 9th Circuit earlier this year, making it more likely the U.S. Supreme Court will eventually weigh in to settle the dispute.

How does the rule work? It says that funding from the federal government’s Title X family planning program cannot go to any facilities that conduct abortions in the same building or refer women for abortions. Planned Parenthood chose to withdraw completely from the program rather than comply with its rules. Some states and cities, including Baltimore, sued the government to block the regulation.

Dig deeper: Read Leah Hickman’s report in Vitals about pro-life centers that applied for Title X funds.