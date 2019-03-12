Apostrophe Protection Society throws in the towel
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 12/03/19, 11:49 am
John Richards, 96, is closing down his society to protect the correct use of the apostrophe. The organization began sending notes of correction in 2001 to people who publicly misused the punctuation mark.
Why is he giving up? Richards told The Guardian that “ignorance and laziness” had won. “Fewer organizations and individuals are now caring about the correct use of the apostrophe in the English language,” he wrote on his website, which has temporarily shut down due to an increase in traffic since the announcement.
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
West Coast GrammaPosted: Tue, 12/03/2019 11:15 am
LOL!! As a retired public school teacher, we all saw the writing on the wall years ago...kind of like the distinction between "can" and "may." I'm sure that in academic writing, the proper use of apostrophes will continue indefinitely. (Or...should I have written "apostrophe's"?)
D&Posted: Tue, 12/03/2019 04:31 pm
So sorry to hear that ignorance and laziness has won but many of us see every day that many people simply do not care about correct grammar. I often drive by a restaurant with the name of Mediterranean Grills. I am tempted to stop by to see if they have more than one grill in the restaurant.