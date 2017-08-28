Antifa bring chaos to peaceful Berkeley rally
by Leigh Jones
Posted 8/28/17, 11:57 am
Antifa rioters attacked a peaceful protest of about 2,000 in Berkeley, Calif., on Sunday afternoon, targeting leaders of the conservative groups that organized the rally. The black-clad antifa, their faces covered by masks, attacked supporters of President Donald Trump, using homemade shields and clubs to beat anyone they caught. Right-wing organizers originally planned a “No to Marxism in America” rally but then called it off amid fears of violence. Organizers said the event was designed to show not all pro-Trump groups support the racism and white nationalism on display during the rally in Charlottesville, Va., earlier this month. A group of left-wing, “anti-hate” counterprotesters gathered at the site of the planned event, which remained peaceful until the antifa group showed up. Police did not engage the antifa members, fearing an escalation of violence. Officers arrested 13 people on charges ranging from assault with a deadly weapon to obstructing a police officer.
Read more from The Sift
Leigh Jones
Leigh lives in Houston with her husband and daughter. She is WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on education for WORLD Magazine and WORLD Digital.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Mon, 08/28/2017 04:47 pm
Now, please explain to me again, who are the fascists and who are the ones supporting freedom???
AnonymousPosted: Mon, 08/28/2017 05:02 pm
This story should be moved to the "Terrorism" section.
AnonymousPosted: Mon, 08/28/2017 05:35 pm
It is very telling that the masked demonstrators that stormed a peaceful demonstration would carry shields saying, "no hate." Then they would move to viciously attack conservatives who didn't agree with them. Arnie Benson