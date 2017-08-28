Antifa bring chaos to peaceful Berkeley rally

Antifa rioters attacked a peaceful protest of about 2,000 in Berkeley, Calif., on Sunday afternoon, targeting leaders of the conservative groups that organized the rally. The black-clad antifa, their faces covered by masks, attacked supporters of President Donald Trump, using homemade shields and clubs to beat anyone they caught. Right-wing organizers originally planned a “No to Marxism in America” rally but then called it off amid fears of violence. Organizers said the event was designed to show not all pro-Trump groups support the racism and white nationalism on display during the rally in Charlottesville, Va., earlier this month. A group of left-wing, “anti-hate” counterprotesters gathered at the site of the planned event, which remained peaceful until the antifa group showed up. Police did not engage the antifa members, fearing an escalation of violence. Officers arrested 13 people on charges ranging from assault with a deadly weapon to obstructing a police officer.