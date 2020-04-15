Antibody tests disappoint
by Harvest Prude
Posted 4/20/20, 12:25 pm
The United States recently gave 90 companies the go-ahead to roll out blood tests for antibodies to the new coronavirus. The tests could provide more data about how many people have contracted COVID-19, but health officials warn the results are unreliable. Some have flagged people as having antibodies when they do not, giving them a false sense of immunity.
What about a treatment for the disease? A handful of companies, including Gilead Sciences and Roche, are testing older medicines to see if they work. Novartis won U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for a trial of hydroxychloroquine. President Donald Trump has promoted the malaria drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19.
Dig deeper: Read Onize Ohikere’s report in World Tour about people who survived the coronavirus.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
AlanEPosted: Mon, 04/20/2020 12:36 pm
This article hurts more than it helps. It's a hit-and-run. Not nearly enough supporting information for an intelligent reader to understand what's going on and make any kind of worthwhile decision. More detail, please. Thank you.
PWPosted: Mon, 04/20/2020 02:07 pm
I think this article tends to disappoint. The "warn" link is to an NPR story that makes the case that individuals who test positive and trust they are immune may be disappointed. But, at the same time, it says that for research purposes it does not disappoint, and instead provides helpful data to assess the aggregate number of exposures in a population. This helps us to avoid news stories like we had this morning in Wisconsin that said mortality is 5% in our state. That figure is based not on actual data of how many have been infected, but a much smaller (and not random) sample of people who have been chosen for tests for active infection. "Antibody tests disappoint" is, in my opinion, an unfortunate and misleading headline. I am a faithful reader, I love Harvest Prude's reporting, and I appreciate all you are doing.