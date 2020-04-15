Antibody tests disappoint

The United States recently gave 90 companies the go-ahead to roll out blood tests for antibodies to the new coronavirus. The tests could provide more data about how many people have contracted COVID-19, but health officials warn the results are unreliable. Some have flagged people as having antibodies when they do not, giving them a false sense of immunity.

What about a treatment for the disease? A handful of companies, including Gilead Sciences and Roche, are testing older medicines to see if they work. Novartis won U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for a trial of hydroxychloroquine. President Donald Trump has promoted the malaria drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Dig deeper: Read Onize Ohikere’s report in World Tour about people who survived the coronavirus.