Anti-Trump candidate exits GOP primary race

Only one of President Donald Trump’s primary challengers still stands. Joe Walsh on Friday ended his long-shot bid for the Republican Party’s 2020 presidential nomination after the former Illinois congressman received just 1 percent of the caucus vote in Iowa. Mark Sanford, who served as governor and a congressman in South Carolina, also mounted a brief campaign but suspended it in November. William Weld, the former governor of Massachusetts, joined the GOP race first in February 2019 and is the only one still running.

Did they ever have a chance? Walsh placed third in Iowa, far below Trump’s 97 percent of the vote. Weld captured a bit more than 1 percent. Walsh described the president as “a threat” to the country in an interview with CNN but added that Trump “can’t be beat in the Republican primary.”

Dig Deeper: Learn more about the Iowa Republican caucus results.