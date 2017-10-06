Anti-Shariah protesters rally across U.S.

Protests around the country today raised the concern that Shariah law could spread throughout the United States, but many of the rallies drew even rowdier counter-protests. Hundreds of demonstrators marched through downtown Seattle behind a large sign saying, “Seattle stands with our Muslim neighbors.” Authorities said a large fight broke out after the gathering, and police used tear gas to disperse the crowds and arrested three people for obstructing law enforcement. The rallies, held in more than two dozen U.S. cities, were organized by ACT for America, which emphasizes that Islamic law is incompatible with Western democracy. “I don’t believe Islam can peacefully co-exist with the Constitution,” said Seattle demonstrator Aaron Bassford, 29. “We need unity in this country under no ideology and no banner except the Constitution of the United States of America.”

