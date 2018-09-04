Anti-migration party sweeps Hungarian election

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban secured a third term when his anti-migration Fidesz party won a supermajority in Sunday’s parliamentary elections. With nearly 99 percent of the votes counted, Fidesz holds 134 of 199 parliamentary seats. The supermajority win will allow the ruling bloc to make constitutional changes. “We created the opportunity for ourselves to defend Hungary,” Orban told supporters after his victory. “A great battle is behind us. We achieved a decisive victory.” The right-wing nationalist Jobbik party came in second, followed by the Socialist-led coalition. Orban’s campaign focused on establishing anti-migration policies and a push to stop nonprofit organizations from welcoming migrants. The government had already proposed a set of bills designed to close “legal loopholes” that allow nonprofit groups to advocate for asylum seekers. Final election results will be released by April 27.