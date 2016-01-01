Anti-Brexit protesters call for second referendum

Hundreds of thousands of protesters crowded the streets of London over the weekend to demand a second referendum on Britain’s exit from the European Union. Demonstrators converged before the Parliament building waving EU flags and holding anti-Brexit signs. In the Spanish capital of Madrid, about 100 British nationals rallied against the planned exit.

The withdrawal process sparked frustration last week after the EU agreed to delay Britain’s separation from the bloc, initially slated for Friday. The EU said British Prime Minister Theresa May can present her exit plan to the British Parliament for a third time this week. If Parliament approves her deal, then the country can delay its departure from the bloc until May 22. European elections are set to begin on May 23, and the EU has insisted that Britain participate in the elections if it is still in the union at that time. On Monday, May planned to meet with her Cabinet to map out her next move.

“We are now a Remain country,” Vince Cable, leader of the Liberal Democrats, told Agence France-Presse as he led a crowd of demonstrators. “Nearly 90 percent of young voters who weren’t allowed to vote in 2016 would vote to remain.”