Anthem pulls insurance coverage in Ohio

Health insurer Anthem announced today it will pull out of the Ohio market next year amid growing uncertainty about the future of government healthcare regulations. The decision leaves about 10,500 residents in at least 18 counties with no option for purchasing private health insurance, according to state officials. Aetna and Humana, two other major health insurance providers, also recently announced plans to pull out of some markets in 2018. Obamacare opponents warn escalating costs will eventually cause the unpopular healthcare overhaul to implode as insurers refuse to participate. Insurance companies have urged lawmakers for months to make a decision about making changes to Obamacare, especially federal premium subsidies and coverage mandates. While they wait, companies are crunching numbers on next year’s premiums. It’s not looking good for people forced to buy policies on the nation’s private exchanges. State insurance regulators report proposed premium rate increases of 50-60 percent. Anthem, which provides Blue Cross Blue Shield policies, still offers coverage in 13 other states, for now.