Another U.S. soldier dies after Taliban attack

A fourth U.S. soldier has died from wounds suffered last week in a roadside bomb attack in Afghanistan. Sgt. Jason Mitchell McClary, a 24-year-old Pennsylvania native, died at the U.S. military hospital in Landstuhl, Germany. Three U.S. service members were killed in the explosion last Tuesday near Ghazni, and two others were wounded. It was the deadliest attack against U.S. forces in Afghanistan this year. The Taliban claimed responsibility and said it destroyed a U.S. tank.