Another typhoon hits the Philippines

Rescue workers aided residents stranded on rooftops across northeast Philippines on Thursday. Typhoon Vamco made landfall north of the capital city of Manila on Wednesday night, submerging homes and knocking out power. Disaster officials said at least two people died and four others remained missing.

How bad is the damage? Nearly three million homes in and around Manila lost power. Marcelino Teodoro, mayor of Marikina City, said the storm flooded about 40,000 homes in the city. Authorities evacuated about 20,000 people ahead of the storm and shut down offices and public transportation. Vamco is the 21st cyclone to hit the country this year after Goni killed at least 25 people early this month.

