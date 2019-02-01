Another teacher strike on the way

As students across the country return from Christmas break, those in the nation’s second-largest public school district may have to wait a little longer. Teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District plan to go on strike starting Jan. 10—their first walkout in nearly 30 years.

For the past 20 months, union negotiators and district officials have attempted to resolve numerous differences regarding teacher pay, class sizes, the provision of full-time nurses in schools, limits on charter schools, and more. In December, they reached an impasse, and the union announced that a strike was imminent.

“We’ve reached the point where enough is enough,” United Teachers Los Angeles President Alex Caputo-Pearl said at a news conference.

The union claims the district is sitting on a reserve of $1.8 billion that could be used to address their requests. Despite a total annual budget of $13.7 billion and a 15-year declining enrollment trend, district officials have offered $30 million in additional funds to reduce class size and hire additional counselors and nurses. The district said the union agreed to its offer of a 6 percent pay raise, but the impasse remains.

Teacher strikes are illegal in most states, including California. Recent strikes in West Virginia and Washington state, though, appear to have emboldened the LA union.

The May 2018 appointment of Austin Beutner as the district’s new superintendent seems to have added fuel to the fire. An investment banker and former LA deputy mayor, Beutner brings a wealth of business and financial expertise to the table, but he has not won many friends as he has attempted to address the district’s sizable financial and structural problems. Beutner has consistently stated that his plan to reorganize the district will ultimately improve services to students and families.

“A strike would harm students, families, and communities most in need,” the district said in a statment.