Another suicide bombing targets Afghan Muslims

A suicide bombing at a mosque on an Afghan army base Friday killed at least 27 people and injured about 57. Worshippers had gathered for Friday prayers when the explosion ripped through the building in the country’s eastern Khost province. Sakhi Sardar, who heads a hospital in the region, said many of the injured sustained shrapnel wounds. Just as in an attack Tuesday on an Islamic gathering in Kabul, no group has claimed responsibility for this latest bombing.