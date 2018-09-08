Another strong quake rocks Indonesia

A third major earthquake in a little more than a week struck the island of Lombok in Indonesia. Thursday’s 5.9 magnitude aftershock comes as the country continues to struggle to recover from a 6.9 magnitude quake on Sunday that’s been blamed for at least 319 deaths. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook the island on July 29. Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman with Indonesia’s national disaster agency, said Thursday’s aftershock caused more trauma. Families have begun burying some of the dead as aid workers offer assistance to those affected. The disaster left more than 150,000 people homeless, and the Indonesian Red Cross said it’s working to assist an estimated 20,000 people yet to receive any form of aid.