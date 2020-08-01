Another storm heads for U.S. Gulf Coast

Zeta crossed the Yucatan Peninsula on Tuesday. It weakened to a Tropical Storm over Mexico, but forecasters say it will likely grow back into a hurricane over the Gulf before making landfall south of New Orleans on Wednesday evening with a storm surge and damaging wind.

How are states preparing? Authorities issued hurricane warnings from central Louisiana to the Alabama state line. Louisiana has already weathered two tropical storms and two hurricanes this season. Gov. John Bel Edwards declared an emergency. Zeta is the 27th named Atlantic storm this year.

