Another socialist upset in a Democratic primary

Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley is all but assured of becoming the first African-American woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts after Tuesday’s primary elections. The 44-year-old scored an upset victory over 10-term Democratic Rep. Michael Capuano. She’ll run in the same heavily Democratic area once represented by Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill and President John F. Kennedy. Pressley was endorsed by fellow congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who knocked out veteran Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., in June. Like Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley supports a single-payer healthcare proposal similar to the one championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Also in Massachusetts, the only state to hold a primary Tuesday, Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl won a spot on the November ballot against incumbent Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Warren, who ran unopposed in the primary, is rumored to be gearing up for a White House bid in 2020, though she has said she is not running for president.