Another migrant caravan heads north
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 1/16/19, 11:25 am
A new caravan of about 500 Honduran migrants crossed into Guatemala on Tuesday night on its way to the United States. Many of the migrants are fleeing gang violence and poverty in Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador. Honduran media reported that officials made the migrants show required travel documentation.
About 6,000 Central American asylum-seekers arrived at the U.S. southern border in Tijuana, Mexico, with a caravan in November. Of those, officials said about 1,300 returned to Central America, and Mexico issued humanitarian visas to about 2,900 others. U.S. Border Patrol has made about 2,600 caravan-related arrests in the San Diego sector, spokesman Theron Francisco said, meaning nearly half have tried to cross into the United States illegally. President Donald Trump and Republicans have pointed to the caravan as evidence of the need to strengthen border security and build a wall between the United States and Mexico
West Coast GrammaPosted: Wed, 01/16/2019 02:05 pm
There's a Catch 22 in asylum immigration law. How can it be ILLEGAL to enter the country NOT at a government border crossing, yet applying for asylum anywhere within the country no matter how an immigrant got there IS legal? To say that such and such a number of people crossed over illegally when they legally apply for asylum once inside is misleading. The fact that applying for asylum anywhere in the country is legal, implies that at one time Congress thought good reasons exist for immigrants to cross over anywhere they can.
OldMikePosted: Wed, 01/16/2019 02:27 pm
Or, it may simply mean that Our Esteemed Congress didn’t completely think things through. Naw, that could never happen!
How many migrants do you suppose come across illegally with the thought that “If they catch me, I can claim I’m actually here to apply for asylum, but if I can get in and escape detection, my friend says he will have really legit appearing ID for me in just a couple of days.”
Oh, no, that’s just ridiculous! OldMike would be that devious, but of course all those migrants are much more honest than I am.