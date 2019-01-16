Another migrant caravan heads north

A new caravan of about 500 Honduran migrants crossed into Guatemala on Tuesday night on its way to the United States. Many of the migrants are fleeing gang violence and poverty in Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador. Honduran media reported that officials made the migrants show required travel documentation.

About 6,000 Central American asylum-seekers arrived at the U.S. southern border in Tijuana, Mexico, with a caravan in November. Of those, officials said about 1,300 returned to Central America, and Mexico issued humanitarian visas to about 2,900 others. U.S. Border Patrol has made about 2,600 caravan-related arrests in the San Diego sector, spokesman Theron Francisco said, meaning nearly half have tried to cross into the United States illegally. President Donald Trump and Republicans have pointed to the caravan as evidence of the need to strengthen border security and build a wall between the United States and Mexico