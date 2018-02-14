Another ‘housing first’ fail

Seattle officials in September announced their decision to close a tiny house village for the homeless that allows alcohol and drug use.

Licton Springs, one of 10 tiny house homeless villages in the Seattle area, had provoked controversy since it opened in April 2017. Officials believed that by setting low standards of behavior, it would enable them to help people recover and eventually move into more permanent housing. But the presence of Licton Springs concerned neighbors, and calls to police for help in the area increased by 62 percent in one year, The Seattle Times reported. One man who lived nearby became so worried the homeless were damaging his property that he preemptively shot a 26-year-old man who did not even live in the village.

In September, city officials announced they would allow Licton Springs’ two-year lease to expire in March 2019, bringing in case managers to find housing for the 53 residents, 39 of whom had been there more than a year. The city’s official reason for closing Licton Springs was that there were not enough residents moving into permanent housing, even though more people moved from there than from some of Seattle’s other tiny house villages. Critics said the low standards and increased security concerns were the real reason. The activist group that managed the village until backing out in October claimed the city did not provide adequate funding and resources.

Seattle entrepreneur Robert Smith desires to offer a better way, and plans to open a tiny house homeless village in the city based on Christian principles and inspired by the Community First! Village in Austin, Texas. Alan Graham opened Community First! in 2015 as an alternative to the “housing first” method of helping the homeless—finding shelter for people before addressing what caused their homelessness. It offers Bible studies, counseling services, and opportunities to work on site. Graham believes that homelessness is caused primarily by a lack of family, not a lack of housing, so members of his staff and volunteers work to befriend residents. Smith agrees with the concept and has learned what not to do by observing the Licton Springs saga.

“In many ways it created its own problems by being very open about not having any controls on behavior,” he said. “If you end up having a community with no strings attached, you’re creating a community that’s going to collapse in one way or another.”

Tiny house villages are the latest of Seattle’s efforts to deal with its rising homelessness crisis. In the last year, the population of homeless people in the city has increased by 4 percent. The city uses the housing first model but it has had only limited success so far. Licton Springs is the first such village to close since the tiny house program began in 2015.