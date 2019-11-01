Another death from Hong Kong protests

Student protesters are abandoning a barricade they set up earlier this week at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Many of the protesters departed Friday for unknown reasons. They continued to demand that the government hold local elections on Nov. 24. Meanwhile, police are investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who was hit on the head with a brick on Thursday night while he filmed clashes between protesters and workers trying to clear the street. In London, the Chinese Embassy said activists pushed Hong Kong Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng to the ground, injuring her hand.

How have government authorities responded? China blamed the altercation with Cheng on British politicians who are “giving a platform to those who are anti-China and want to create chaos in Hong Kong.” Hong Kong also launched a murder investigation into the 70-year-old man’s death. Protesters demanding greater autonomy have continued to clash with riot police, who have responded with a heavy-handed crackdown. In a statement released Friday, Hong Kong officials confirmed the protests that have been ongoing since June have caused the first recession in a decade.

