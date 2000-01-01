Another deadly landslide follows typhoon in the Philippines

A landslide killed at least 21 people and left dozens of others trapped beneath the rubble Thursday morning in the central Philippines. Roderick Gonzales, police chief of the Naga in Cebu province, said mud and debris covered about 30 houses in two of the city’s rural villages. Some of the victims alerted authorities by text message shortly after the landslide. At least 64 people remain missing, according to Naga Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong. The area is still unstable, making rescue efforts difficult.

“We’re striking a balance between intensifying our rescue efforts and ensuring the safety of our rescuers,” City Councilor Carmelite Cruz said. On Friday, Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall in the northern Philippines, killing at least 88 people. The typhoon intensified rains across the country.