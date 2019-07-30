Another data breach, this time at Capital One

About 106 million customers who applied for credit cards from Capital One had their data stolen, court records revealed Monday. A hacker accessed people’s reported incomes, phone numbers, credit scores, and other information, along with the Social Security numbers of about 140,000 customers and 80,000 linked bank account numbers.

Who’s behind the hack? The FBI busted Paige Thompson, a 33-year-old software developer in Seattle, after she boasted about the data theft online. Thompson worked for Amazon Web Services, used the online alias “erratic,” and posted on social media about her dating life and her cat, Millie. Her web footprint helped authorities track her down relatively quickly.

Dig deeper: The credit reporting bureau Equifax agreed to a $700 million settlement last week for a much larger data breach in 2017.