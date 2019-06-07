Another cross can stay

Federal appellate judges moved to preserve a historic county seal that features a cross, signaling a shift away from anti-religious precedent. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in its unanimous opinion that the cross on the Lehigh County, Pa., seal does not establish a state religion in violation of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The cross represents the county’s early German settlers who fled persecution in their homeland seeking religious freedom in America.

The Lehigh County case was the first in the country to apply a U.S. Supreme Court decision from June in favor of a historic 40-foot cross monument to fallen World War I soldiers in Bladensburg, Md. In that splintered ruling with multiple opinions, six justices appeared to agree that the Lemon test—a precedent that asks whether a reasonable observer would interpret a governmental action as an endorsement of religion—didn’t apply to cases involving religious references or imagery in public monuments, symbols, mottos, displays, and ceremonies.

The appeals court said the Lehigh County seal “checks all the boxes” set out in the Bladensburg case. It overruled a U.S. District Court judge who said before the Supreme Court handed down the Bladensburg decision that the Lehigh County seal violated the First Amendment.

The 3rd Circuit rejected any notion that the cross—which is set among a grain silo, the Liberty Bell, a heart, and textile mills and has existed without objection for 70 years—was intended to deliberately disrespect adherents of other faiths or nonbelievers. Like the Bladensburg cross, the court said the seal had become a part of the community, which could “retain or remove it in keeping with the First Amendment.”

Diana Verm, a senior counsel for Becket, which represented the county, told me that the 3rd Circuit’s reading of the Bladensburg cross case as a clear abandonment of the Lemon test provides an example for future courts.

“What we learn from the Bladensburg and Lehigh County cases is that the writing is on the wall for the use of the Lemon test in cases involving not only the historical but also the more recent use of religious imagery,” she said. “There are ways that communities can honor religion as part of their citizens’ lives, history, and culture without violating the establishment clause.”

She pointed to language in the Bladensburg case that says communities can properly use religious imagery by honoring the dead in cemeteries and erecting monuments recognizing public figures for whom religion was important, like Martin Luther King Jr. and Mother Teresa.

Future cases will have to determine the scope of the protection offered by the Bladensburg and Lehigh County cross decisions. At least one court is considering it now: In June, the Supreme Court ordered the 11th Circuit to reconsider its ruling against a 78-year-old cross in Pensacola, Fla., in light of the Bladensburg cross decision.