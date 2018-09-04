Anne Graham Lotz battling cancer, requests prayers

Anne Graham Lotz, daughter of the late evangelist Billy Graham, announced this week she was diagnosed with breast cancer in August. She said she is having surgery Sept. 18 and asked for prayer. Lotz described in a blog post both the initial discouragement and the ways she has seen God speak to her since the diagnosis. “Pray for God to heal me in whichever way He deems would bring Him the most glory,” she wrote. “Healing without surgery, with surgery, with surgery and follow-up treatment, or through the greater miracle of the resurrection.” Lotz is the second-oldest of Graham’s five children. Her husband, Danny, died in August 2015 of cardiac arrest.