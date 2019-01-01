Angels offer Mike Trout baseball’s biggest deal yet
by Mickey McLean
Posted 3/20/19, 11:58 am
The Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout are close to finalizing a $432 million, 12-year contract that will make the 27-year-old outfielder the highest paid player in major league baseball and one of the richest athletes in sports history, according to an ESPN report Tuesday. The deal eclipses the recent record-setting $330 million, 12-year contract that free agent outfielder Bryce Harper signed with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Trout was expected to put his services up for bid in the lucrative free agent market at the end of the 2020 season, when his current agreement with the Angels expired, but he’ll now likely finish out his career with the team. “It’s well deserved,” said teammate Albert Pujols. “I don’t think there's anybody in baseball besides him who deserves that.”
The two-time American League MVP has a career batting average of .307, with 240 home runs, 648 RBIs, and 189 stolen bases in his eight seasons in the big leagues. With the new agreement, Trout will take home an average of $36 million a year.
Meanwhile, the major league baseball season opened in Tokyo on Wednesday, with Seattle defeating Oakland 9-7. The Mariners will play the Athletics again Thursday in Japan, while the other 28 teams continue to train in Florida and Arizona in anticipation of baseball’s official start on March 28, the earliest opening day in history.
OldMikePosted: Wed, 03/20/2019 02:33 pm
No doubt Mike Trout has an extremely scarce level of talent.
But the man participates in entertaining us, and commands this kind of compensation because some of us are willing to pay ever-increasing ticket prices to watch him perform. And because advertisers are willing to pay ever-increasing rates to place their commercial messages where Mr. Trout’s fans will be exposed to them.
This is a free society and economy. I’m never going to argue that things like entertainers’ pay or advertisers’ rates should be limited or regulated. It’s completely proper that the market’s demands set those rates. It is also completely acceptable to me that sports fans, and other entertainers’ fans, have the freedom to pay whatever they wish for the privilege of being entertained.
But I have to question the priorities of a society that places such a premium on being entertained that athletes, singers, and actors are paid astronomical sums.
Same for the compensation of business execs: we place such a high priority on having the latest clothing styles, vehicles, smart phones, social media venues, and so forth, that those at the top of companies that produce those things receive compensation that’s several-thousand-times what the average wage earner receives.
And don’t even get me started on the unbelievable money that’s “earned” by folks that move money from stock fund to stock fund, and so forth.
OK, I acknowledge I’m an old Scrooge and a grouch. I’ll shut up now.