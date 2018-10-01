Andrew Brunson is back on U.S. soil

Pastor Andrew Brunson has arrived at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, D.C., after nearly two years of detention in Turkey and is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Saturday. A Turkish judge on Friday ordered the release of Brunson, whose captivity on trumped-up charges of espionage and terror led the United States to levy crushing economic sanctions against Turkey. Trump tweeted Saturday that though he made “no deal” for Brunson’s freedom, appreciation for his release “will lead to good, perhaps great, relations between the United States & Turkey!”

Brunson was freed Friday after a dramatic court hearing in which witnesses against him changed their testimonies. Hours later, he flew out of Turkey to a U.S. military hospital in Landstuhl, Germany, for a medical checkup. Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, traveled from Germany to the United States with the Brunsons and tweeted they had landed at 12:04 p.m. Eastern time.

“I love Jesus. I love Turkey,” an emotional Brunson, who had maintained his innocence, told the court at Friday's hearing. Brunson, originally from Black Mountain, N.C., lived in Turkey for 23 years and pastored Izmir Resurrection Church.