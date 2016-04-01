An ongoing restroom saga

A federal judge in North Carolina on Tuesday approved a legal settlement that will allow transgender individuals to use the restroom of their choice in buildings controlled by the state’s executive branch.

The consent decree settles a lawsuit between Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, and a group of transgender plaintiffs who sued the state in 2016 after it passed HB2, legislation requiring individuals use restrooms matching the gender on their birth certificate in state government-owned buildings.

In exchange for the plaintiffs dropping pending legal action against Cooper and other defendants, the state agreed that nothing in the current law can be interpreted to “prevent transgender people from lawfully using public facilities in accordance with their gender identity” in buildings under the authority of “the executive branch defendants.” This includes the office of the governor, the state attorney general, and the North Carolina departments of administration, health and human services, and transportation.

The North Carolina General Assembly passed HB2—the so-called “bathroom bill”—in March 2016 in response to the city of Charlotte adopting a local ordinance that would allow men who identify as women to enter women’s restrooms, showers, and locker rooms in the city.

Then-Gov. Pat McCrory, a Republican, signed the measure into law the day it passed the legislature. It immediately became a lightning rod in the fight for transgender rights across the country, inciting protests and boycott threats from other state governments, large corporations, the film industry, and sports teams and leagues.

In March 2017, the North Carolina General Assembly repealed and replaced HB2 with HB142, which removed controversial language about restroom access but included a moratorium on cities or counties implementing any new anti-discrimination ordinances (like the ones used to go after Colorado baker Jack Phillips) until December 2020. The newly elected Cooper signed the compromise measure immediately, trying to put to bed public scrutiny over North Carolina’s handling of restroom access policies and to meet a deadline imposed by the NCAA. The collegiate sports organization threatened to bar basketball-crazy North Carolina from hosting NCAA tournament games unless it repealed HB2.

But the plaintiffs in the pending lawsuit quickly amended their suit to fight the replacement law, challenging the moratorium on new local laws and arguing the new law continued to harm them by creating uncertainty over restroom rules.

The settlement signed this week is similar to an executive order issued by Cooper in October 2017. However, unlike the executive order, the finalized consent decree has staying power beyond the current administration and requires an act of the state legislature to change.

LGBT activists celebrated the settlement as a victory. “After so many years of managing the anxiety of HB2 and fighting so hard, I am relieved that we finally have a court order to protect transgender people from being punished under these laws,” said Joaquin Carcano, the lead plaintiff in the case and a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill employee who identifies as transgender. But Carcano added that the law’s moratorium on new local ordinances “remains devastating” to him.

“The importance of this cannot be understated—it is about nothing less than the ability to enter public spaces as an equal member of society,” said Lambda Legal attorney Tara Borelli, who represented the plaintiffs.

Critics contend the settlement sacrifices the privacy and security of all North Carolinians.

“For hundreds of years in our country and in our state it’s been understood that men go into men’s bathrooms and women go into women’s bathrooms,” John Rustin, the president and executive director of the North Carolina Family Policy Council, said, adding that those lines of demarcation have protected the safety, integrity, and general dignity of both men and women.

He pointed out his criticism of the measure does not mean he thinks transgender individuals intend ill will or harm to others. “But it does literally open doors to bathrooms, showers, and locker rooms for men to enter,” Rustin said, “and some of those [men] will have ill intentions, and they can simply claim, ‘Hey, I choose to identify as a female and I’m fully under my rights to enter these intimate facilities that are typically designated for women.’”

The decree does not preclude any of the parties from passing or challenging future legislation should the North Carolina General Assembly take up the issue again.