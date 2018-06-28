An international void on U.S. campuses

Since the 2015-2016 school year, new enrollment of international students at U.S. universities has dropped 10.4 percent, according to the National Immigration Forum. This dip places the United States behind Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom in the growth rate of international students.

On June 22, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that could contribute to a further decline in international enrollment. The order placed restrictions on the number of visas many colleges use to recruit students and hire international talent, and it could put a more immediate strain on the U.S. economy than expected.

With more than 1 million foreign students studying in the United States, education is one of the country’s top exports. International students added nearly $41 billion to the economy during the 2018-2019 academic year, according to a study by the Association of International Educators.

Trump’s order stops the issuance of new H-1B visas for skilled workers, including post-doctoral scholars and faculty. International students, professors, and research scholars can get J visas for “cultural exchange,” but only if they do not plan to work as interns, trainees, teachers, camp counselors, au pairs, or in other job trade programs.

The limits expire at the end of this year, but the president can extend or edit them at any time. Colleges will have to suspend hiring plans for certain skilled workers for the fall if those workers don’t already have a visa.

Trump’s executive order leaves undergraduate students free to attend in the fall, but the coronavirus presents challenges to those traveling internationally. A study of 599 institutions—accounting for 47 percent of America’s international students—found that 88 percent of the study’s respondents expected a decline in international enrollment for the upcoming academic year, and 30 percent anticipated a substantial decrease, according to the International Institute of Education.

The executive order “fails to understand that many nonimmigrant workers, especially high-skilled foreign workers, help grow the economy,” Stephen Yale-Loehr, a professor of immigration practice at Cornell University, told Inside Higher Ed. Foreign students who studied in the United States started half of all private U.S. companies worth more than $1 billion, education expert Ryan Craig wrote in Forbes.

The Trump administration said the pause on visas will give Americans access to more than half a million jobs during an economically tough time. More than 20 million Americans were unemployed in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“The May unemployment rate for young Americans, who compete with certain J nonimmigrant visa applicants, has been particularly high,” Trump stated in his executive order. “The entry of additional workers through the H-1B, H-2B, J, and L nonimmigrant visa programs, therefore, presents a significant threat to employment opportunities for Americans affected by the extraordinary economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.”