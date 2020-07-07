An impossible choice for Christian business owners

No picnic
The day before the Fourth of July, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh denied a request to stay Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s ban on mass gatherings. Kavanaugh, who is assigned to hear emergency petitions from a region that includes Illinois, offered no explanation.
Republican leaders challenged the Democratic governor’s ban on meetings of more than 50 people, arguing that it unfairly allowed religious gatherings of any size but not political gatherings. They had hoped to hold an Independence Day picnic, as well as an outdoor rally and indoor convention at some point.
After various state GOP organizations sued on Wednesday, a federal judge denied the request . In her opinion, Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, ruled that “the Constitution does not accord a political party the same express protections as it provides to religion.”
Republican leaders have indicated they will ask the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for expedited relief. —S.W.
Comments
Cyborg3Posted: Tue, 07/07/2020 06:12 pm
Our nation is changing so it is hostile to Christians, which is sad to see. We have let Democrats control most our institutions which has brought this on. Especially, our universities and schools are propaganda machines and if we are going to win the cultural war we had better reign it in. If we don't the percentage supporting revolution will grow and soon we will fall either by political domination or by outright overthrow of our government. It seems like we are in the days of Jeremiah where we will see our rights eliminated, our churches destroyed by hostile people seeking to eliminate our faith. Let us pray earnestly that God would again move our land to turn to Him living faithful lives rooted in the word.
MTJanetPosted: Tue, 07/07/2020 06:40 pm
It would seem that, according to the Virginia Values Act, a black person would have to photograph a white supremist gathering, yes? This is inherently wrong, and all business owners should fight a law that forces them to do business with organizations and events that are objectionable to them on any grounds. I like the fact that most Christian businesses are LGBT friendly as this gives them an opportunity to witness, but nothing is gained in forcing Christians to concede to sin.