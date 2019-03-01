An ethics question for all of us

Americans are comfortable with using gene-editing technology to make babies healthier, but not smarter, a recent poll found. The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research conducted the study in mid-December, weeks after the controversial announcement by a Chinese researcher that he had used CRISPR gene-editing technology—a biological cut-and-paste for DNA—on the embryos of twin baby girls born in November. He did so despite the very real risks: Gene editing can produce unintended harmful effects, which all future generations could inherit. The scientific community decried the experiment as unethical and reckless, and the researcher, He Jiankui, is under investigation by Chinese ethical and regulatory bodies.

But Americans are on the fence about gene editing, according to the AP-NORC poll of more than 1,000 adults. About 7 in 10 Americans favor one day using the technology to prevent incurable or fatal diseases a child would otherwise inherit, like cystic fibrosis or Huntington’s disease, and about two-thirds favor using it to prevent nonfatal conditions like blindness. But 7 in 10 Americans oppose using gene editing to alter a person’s capabilities, like intelligence and athleticism, or features, like eye color and height.

Ethicists contend it’s not such a simple divide.

“It’s one thing to look at the extremes of fatal diseases versus cosmetic things, but in the middle are going to be these very different issues,” said Columbia University bioethicist Robert Klitzman, who pointed to questions such as whether it would be ethical to edit genes related to depression, autism, or obesity.

J. Benjamin Hurlbut, a biomedical historian at Arizona State University who spoke at a Christian bioethics conference on genetics in 2017, wrote in a Wednesday editorial in the journal Nature that the scientific community is skipping an important step with questions about which genes to edit. Scientific leaders, he said, “have shunted aside a crucial and as-yet-unanswered question: whether it is (or can ever be) acceptable to genetically engineer children by introducing changes that they will pass on to their own offspring. That question belongs not to science, but to all of humanity.”

Humanity doesn’t have much confidence in today’s scientists to do no harm with gene editing, the AP-NORC poll found. Eighty-five percent of people said the risk of accidentally altering the wrong DNA location is at least somewhat likely, and 9 in 10 said they think the technology would be used for unethical reasons. More Americans oppose than favor government funding for testing gene editing on human embryos, but most people also said it is somewhat likely the process could wipe out certain inherited diseases and lead to medical advances.

For now, the Chinese government has halted He’s research, but with no global authority policing the field, it’s unclear how individual countries will decide what is and isn’t ethical when it comes to gene-editing technology.