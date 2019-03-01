An ethics question for all of us

The parents of a 11-year-old girl in Texas say God answered their prayers by healing their daughter of an inoperable, incurable brain tumor.
Doctors in June diagnosed Roxli Doss with a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma tumor. “It’s very rare, but when we see it, it is a devastating disease,” Virginia Harrod, a doctor at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, told KVUE-TV. “You have decreased ability to swallow, sometimes vision loss, decreased ability to talk, eventually difficulty with breathing.”
Doctors at Texas Children’s Hospital and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore all agreed with the diagnosis.
Doss started radiation treatments in late June, according to her CaringBridge site. Doctors told the family the treatments could limit the growth of the tumor, but would certainly not cure her. However, at an appointment in September, doctors told the Doss family the tumor was gone.
“When I first saw Roxli’s MRI scan, it was actually unbelievable,” said Harrod. “The tumor is undetectable on the MRI scan, which is really unusual.”
Her family says the result is a miracle.
“Everyday we still say it,” said the girl’s mother, Gena Doss. “It’s kind of our family thing that God healed Roxli.”
The child is continuing treatments to guard against relapse. —K.C.