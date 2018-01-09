Amsterdam authorities: ‘Terrorist motive’ in stabbing of Americans

Government officials in Amsterdam said a 19-year-old Afghan citizen who stabbed two American tourists Friday at the city’s main railway station had a “terrorist motive.” Authorities said they based that conclusion on the suspect’s statements to police. The suspect, who holds a German residency permit and was shot and detained by police, was identified only as Jawed S. because of Dutch privacy rules. Police say the two unidentified Americans have serious but not life-threatening injuries and are recovering in a hospital. The suspect also is hospitalized. U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands Pete Hoekstra, in a statement released Saturday, said “We wish [the Americans] a speedy recovery and are working closely with the City of Amsterdam to provide assistance to them and their families.”