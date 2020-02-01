Americans test positive for coronavirus

Two charter flights with more than 300 Americans from a quarantined Japanese cruise ship landed at military bases in California and Texas on Monday. Fourteen of the passengers have already tested positive for coronavirus. The tourists from the Diamond Princess cruise ship will remain under quarantine at the bases for 14 days. Japan confirmed 454 of the ship’s passengers contracted the viral pneumonia.

Is it still spreading? Egypt became the first African country to confirm a case of the virus on Friday. The patient is not an Egyptian citizen and is being monitored under quarantined isolation, the country’s health ministry said. In China, the number of new cases reported outside the worst-hit Hubei province has continued to drop for 13 straight days, according to the National Health Commission.

Dig deeper: Read June Cheng’s report on how Chinese churches are helping out during the epidemic.